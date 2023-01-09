Men of the State Security Service (SSS) have arrested the President of Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, Godwin Meliga, who was part of the coalition of groups who alerted on the plot by the agency to arrest the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for alleged terrorism financing.

Family members of the activist, who confirmed his arrest to journalists, said the operatives from the SSS Headquarters stormed Meliga’s residence in Gwarimpa at about midnight on Saturday, disarmed the security guard, broke down the protector, barged into the house, and assaulted him severely before taking him away in handcuffs.

He was said to be wearing only his boxers and singlet as of the time of the arrest.

His family disclosed that the men of the secret Service had been on his trail as they had earlier arrested one Samson Babalola on Thursday, who was said to be with Meliga’s car.

The family further confirmed that family contacts within the Service have confirmed to them that he was arrested for causing the Service untold embarrassment through the exposure of the plot to allegedly frame the CBN Governor.

His wife, who has been weeping since the attack on her husband, has informed that Comrade Meliga has routine drugs he takes religiously and the unwarranted arrest would put his life in grave danger.

The Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, Abbah Owoicho, informed journalists that all members of the National Executive Committee of the group have been summoned to Abuja on Monday for an emergency meeting, to seek ways of securing Meliga’s immediate release.



https://leadership.ng/emefiele-sss-arrests-middle-belt-youths-president/

