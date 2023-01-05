Enugu’s Oil Status: My Biggest Joy Is That My Successor Will Excel – Ugwuanyi

Enugu’s oil producing status: My biggest joy is that my successor will excel – Gov. Ugwuanyi

…Recounts challenges in office despite successes

…Congratulates Enugu-born UTME’s second runner-up in Nigeria

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has disclosed that his biggest joy is that the recent actualisation of his administration’s struggle for Enugu to join the league of states enjoying oil producing status in Nigeria will ensure the fulfillment of his prayer that his preferred successor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will perform better than him in office if elected.

Governor Ugwuanyi said that Enugu’s oil producing status is one of the successes of his administration that will bring immense fortunes to the socio-economic development of the state, stressing: “I’ m glad that Dr. Mbah will have a huge resources to perform better than me if elected.”

The governor added that it’s a father’s prayer that his son does better than him in life.

Speaking at the EXCO Chamber of the Government House, Enugu, when he received, Master Innocent Chikelu Ugwu, a 17-year old indigene of Enugu State and student of Christ The King College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, who scored 359 points to come second in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) in the country, Governor Ugwuanyi stated that Enugu State under his administration has continued to record milestone achievements despite the challenges it has encountered since its inception in 2015.

Master Ugwu from Umabor, Eha Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area and the son of the former lawmaker who represented Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Hon. Charles Ugwu, came second in the UTME in the county with three points behind the winner of the first position from Ekiti State who scored 362 points.

Congratulating Master Ugwu for making Enugu State proud, Governor Ugwuanyi revealed that his administration has recorded feats in various spheres of development because it faithfully and deliberately entrusted the state to the hands of God, stressing that “all these good things are coming from God.”

The governor narrated that his administration came on board when the country’s economy was in recession with Enugu State receiving less than 30% of federal allocations the previous administration received, followed by the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic which brought a major setback to the entire world in terms of growth and development, the #EndSars protests and another economic recession.

Ugwuanyi who has gone down in history as the only governor of Enugu State to witness two economic recessions in five years of his administration, the #EndSars protests and COVID-19 pandemic, among others, reiterated that God has been merciful and kind to the state all through these challenges.

The governor stated that it was a great blessing that an indigene of the state came second in the UTME, informing the student (Ugwu) that it was a deserving privilege for him to be seated and honoured at the EXCO Chamber of the Government House, Enugu.

Governor Ugwuanyi pointed out that Ugwu’s feat was as a result of hard work, and urged him to continue on that path, saying: “This is a stepping stone for you. I’m convinced that you will grow from strength to strength. It shall continue to be well with you my son. What brought you here is hard work. May I, as the Governor of Enugu State congratulate you. The state government will reward you accordingly.”

Introducing the UTME second runner-up to Governor Ugwuanyi, his father, Hon. Ugwu, said that members of his family were grateful that the governor granted them audience and was impressed with the performance of their son in the national examination.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, attributed the feat achieved by Master Ugwu to the prophetic statement by Governor Ugwuanyi that “Enugu State is in the hands of God.”

Aroh said that “the young man before us has done marvelously well and has put his family’s name and that of Enugu State on the national map.”

He urged Governor Ugwuanyi to remain committed to his covenant with God by entrusting the state to His hands, saying: “Your Excellency, it is our wish that in the rest of your days as the Governor of Enugu State, God will everyday show you the manifestation that He is a covenant-keeping God.”

Dignitaries at the event include the lawmaker representing Nsukka East Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Chinedu Nwamba, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Barr. Nestor Ezeme, Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Barr. Cosmas Ugwueze, the PDP candidate for Nsukka East Constituency, Barr. Mrs. Christiana Onah, General Godwin Ugwuoke (Retd.), Prof. Damian Opata, Hon. Ugwu’s wife, Chioma, among others.

