Ex-Boyfriend Caught At Married Woman’s House, Pretending To Be A Relative

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday, ordered the remand of two brothers, Saifullahi Hamisu, Mujahid Hamisu and one Hassana Surajo, in a correctional centre for allegedly enticing a married woman.

The defendants, who live at Bachirawa Quarters, Kano, are facing a three-count charge of aiding, abetting and enticing a married woman.

The prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abideen, told the court that one Abubakar Ahmad of Fagge Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at the SCID Bompai Kano on Dec. 22, 2022.

Abideen alleged that on the same date, at about 4pm, the defendant criminally conspired and trespassed into the house of the complainant situated at Dorayi Quarters, Kano.

“The defendants pretended to be relatives of the complainant’s wife (Fatima Alhassan).

“As a result, the complainant discovered that the first defendant, Saifullahi, was enticing his wife and that they were chatting on WhatsApp.

“The said Saifullahi was the ex-boyfriend of the complaint’s wife.”

Saifullahi pleaded not guilty, while the second and third defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.

He said the offence contravened the Kano State Shari’a Law.

Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre.

He adjourned the matter until Feb. 17 for hearing. (NAN)



https://dailytrust.com/ex-boyfriend-caught-at-married-womans-house-pretending-to-be-a-relative/

