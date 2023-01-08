Ex Governor Imoke To PDP Members: Ben Ayade Was A Mistake, Please Forgive Me (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpWW8Gjtv80

The immediate past governor of Cross River State, Sen. Liyel Imoke has pleaded for forgiveness from his party members (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) for choosing Sen. Ben Ayade as his successor.

Sen. Imoke during a recent town hall meeting said governor Ayade was a mistake.

In the video, he said “You know when we got the young man he looked like he had energy, he looked like he was intelligent, he looked like he was someone who has evolved and can do better than us. But we are human beings, I’m a human being.

“As human beings we make mistakes, and to be a man you must have made mistakes and when you admit your mistakes you must ask for forgiveness. I’m asking you to forgive me.”

He denied receiving N2 billion to make Sen. Ayade succeed him.



