Faleke Wears Tinubu’s Signature Cap As Buhari Signs 2023 Budget

Reactions As Faleke Is Seen Wearing Tinubu’s Signature Hat As Buhari Signs 2023 N21.8tr Budget Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the N21.8 trillion budget for 2023 into law today at the State House in Abuja.

According to the president, his decision to sign the bill was made to allow its implementation to begin as soon as possible, given the inevitable transition to another democratically elected government.

Looking at these images of the president signing the 2023 appropriation bill into law, I am reminded of James Bond, the fictional British spy who always found a clever way to complete his missions; he was also known as Double O 7, or OO7. The best part of his character is when he introduces himself, “My name is Bond, James Bond” with so much confidence.

Looking closely at these photos, I see clearly the Double O Seven elite status in James Faleke, who was spotted today wearing the trademark Tinubu hat during the signing of the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law as passed by the National Assembly.

Every single image of His Excellency, President Buhari signing the Budget is clearly displaying the Tinubu infinity Logo as worn by James Faleke. Today, Faleke, as he always does, has put Tinubu’s aspirations on a global stage.

If you are unfamiliar with him, Hon James Faleke is a member of the National Assembly representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and the chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriations.

He also serves as the APC presidential campaign council’s secretary, a staunch supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s progressive politics, he is one of the few leaders who has worked tirelessly for Tinubu’s aspirations over the last four years.

We learned that his commitment to seeing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu become the next president stems from the lawmaker’s burning desire to see a great and united Nigeria flowing with prosperity and lots of great potentials.

Faleke recently provided 200 minibuses, 3 ambulances for each of the three local governments (Ikeja, Ojodu, and Onigbongbo), 3 buses for religious organisations, 18 tricycles dispersed among the Federal Constituency’s 18 wards, 9 security patrol vehicles, various empowerment materials, and food items to his constituents.

Meanwhile, recent revelations and the volume of projects undertaken by this administration have once again positioned Buhari as one of Nigeria’s best presidents.

What a confident way James Faleke has shown the world his stance with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, much like James Bond, who is self-assured no matter where he finds himself.

Look at their smiles—aren’t they beautiful?

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

