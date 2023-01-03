Farming Or Relocating Abroad?

Hello Nairalander,

I need your suggestion and advice because I just acquired 7 hectares of land for plantain farming in ekiti which will be planted by February next year, the place is secured and free from bandits or herdsmen but everybody is telling me to do relocation instead of farming even though I’ve invested up to 4 million naira into this project because I love Agric….

Please which one is the best advice for me right now as I know how I can make it big by planting up to 10,000 suckers of plantain on this land and get the return in a year, is there market for large production of plantain?

Mods please help me to push this to front page as this is my only option of surviving

