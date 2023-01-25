Female Bank Staff Stripped Unclad Over Loan Recovery In Lagos

A female bank staff of Fina Trust MicroFinance Bank, Charity Edosa Omosirie, had a nasty experience in Lagos State after she went to recover loan from customers and she was attacked and stripped naked in public.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Okeimoye Street, Isheri Oshun area of Lagos, where Charity went to recover the loan from Ifeanyi Chidubem and Angela Israel before she was assaulted and disgraced publicly.

The suspects, Chidubem and Angela, have been arrested and charged before the Court for conspiracy and assault.

According to the Police, the defendants went to the bank, borrowed an undisclosed amount of money as loan and promised to pay back the loan at a particular period with certain conditions attached.

However, when the period given to them elapsed, they were unable to repay the money. The bank management then sent their staff, Charity, to recover the debt from them. But on getting there, the defendants reportedly grabbed, attacked and stripped her naked in public.

The matter was reported to the Police and they were arrested. They were subsequently charged before the Ejigbo Magistrates Court for the alleged offence and they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Supol Benedict Aigbokhan, then asked the Court to give a date for hearing since they pleaded not guilty to enable the Police to prove that they actually committed the alleged offence that brought them before the Court.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. K.A. Ariyo, granted them bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

However, they were remanded in custody at the Correctional Centre at Kirikiri town, Lagos, pending when they will perfect their bail conditions while the matter was adjourned till 31st January, 2023, for mention.



https://pmexpressng.com/female-bank-staff-stripped-naked-over-loan-recovery/

