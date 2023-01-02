FG opens East-West lane on Second Niger Bridge

2nd January 2023

The Federal Road Safety Corps has said that the second phase of the use of the second Niger Bridge would commence on January 2, 2023.

The Federal Government had on December 15, 2022, opened the second Niger Bridge for temporary use.

It was announced that motorists travelling from the West to the East would be allowed to use the bridge from December 15, 2022, while motorists returning from the East to the West would be allowed from January 2, 2023.

However, the Sector Commander FRSC, Delta State, Mr Udeme Eshiet, urged road users to adhere to the directive.

Eshiet said, “We thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for endorsing the temporary opening of the Second Niger Bridge since December 15, 2022, that will last till January 15, 2023.

“We want to remind you about the notice that the second phase on the use of the bridge is commencing from January 2, 2023.

“The use of the Second Niger Bridge as directed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, will be from the East to the West making use of the Obosi interchange.”

He noted that the opening of the bridge has made the journey of Nigerians seamless, reminding the road users to continue to be obedient to all road traffic managers.



https://punchng.com/fg-opens-east-west-lane-on-second-niger-bridge/

