FG Shortlists 20 Candidates For AGF’s Replacement, Begins Accreditation On Monday

FG shortlists 20 candidates for AGF’s replacement, to begin accreditation on Monday

The federal government has shortlisted 20 candidates for the position of a new and substantive accountant-general of the federation (AGF).

According to a circular seen by TheCable, the 20 candidates were drawn from different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

In May, TheCable had reported on how Ahmed Idris, the former AGF, was arrested in Kano after he failed to respond to invitations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to answer questions over an allegation of N109 billion fraud.

Two days later, Idris was suspended indefinitely “without pay” by Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning.

Chukwunyere Anamekwe, who was chosen to replace Idris in an acting capacity, was also removed.

In the circular, the federal government, explained that the shortlist followed reports of the anti-corruption agencies on the screening of prospective candidates that applied to participate in the process for the appointment of a substantive AGF.

It said the accreditation process for the shortlisted candidates would commence on Monday, January 9.

“Consequently, the shortlisted candidates are to come for the accreditation exercise scheduled to take place from Monday 9th to Wednesday 11th January, 2023 at Olusegun Obasanjo Hall, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Secretariat, Phase lI, Abuja between 8.00 am and 4:00pm each day, ” the circular adds.

Here is the full list of those shortlisted for the position:

Mufutau Bukola (Transportation),

Mohammed Aminu Yara’abba (Federal Fire Service),

Danladi Zakowi Comfort (Interior),

Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Dev. Comm)

Mohammed Magaji. M. Doho (Interior)

Waziri Amos Samuel (Agric and Rural Development)

Madein Oluwatoyin Sakirat (OHCSF)

Adaramoye Joseph Oluwole (Humanitarian Affairs)

Isa Abubakar (Science, Tech & Innovation)

Ogunsemowo Oladipupo Olakunle (Environment)

Egbokale Kadiri Charity (Nig. Football Federation)

and lbrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission)

Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam (National Salaries, Income & Wages Commission)

Bakre Modupe Julianah (NPF)

Osakwe Udechukwu Obi (Health)

Velvuk Abubakar Sadiq (OAGF)

Njeze Bertrand Chukwuma (Surveyors Council of Nigeria)

Wali Charled Metule (Special Duties & Intergovernmental Affairs)

Dandela Abdulrahman Kassim (Police Affairs)

Mohammed Munkaila (Works & Housing).



https://www.thecable.ng/fg-shortlists-20-candidates-for-agfs-replacement-to-begin-accreditation-on-monday/amp

