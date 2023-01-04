FIRS Introduces Instant Tax Clearance System

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said taxpayers can now get their Tax Clearance Certificate in a single click via its flagship Taxpro Max solution.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, a Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami.

It stated that the generation of Tax Clearance Certificates, which used to be issued within two weeks, would now be available with a single click by the taxpayer.

The TaxPro Max, a tax administration solution introduced by the apex tax authority in June 2021, is a one-stop shop for taxpayer registration, tax returns filing, tax payment, and tax clearance certificate requesting, among other functionalities.

The service stated that the instant tax clearance system is on the heels of wide-scale technological reforms that the service has embarked on as part of the effort to achieve a hundred per cent automation of its tax administration functions.

The Executive Chairman of the FIRS, while commenting on the development, explained that this functionality was in line with the objectives of the service to make the lives of taxpayers easier and ensure the ease of doing business in the country.

According to him, one of the core objectives of tax service is to build a customer-centric institution.

The statement said, “That means an institution that has the customer at the heart of its innovations and solutions. It is for this reason that we have tuned the operations of our TaxPro Max solution to be able to deliver Tax Clearance Certificates in the shortest possible time to taxpayers.

“At the click of a button, a taxpayer will get their Tax Clearance Certificates, as long as they have no outstanding liabilities.

“This would impact in no small measure on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.”

Mr Nami also stated that the taxpayer could only generate their Tax Clearance Certificates on the TaxPro Max platform when they did not owe any liabilities, among other conditions set out for the use of the platform.

He noted that this innovation was aimed at appreciating taxpayers for their trust and contributions to national development, stating that the Service would continue to come up with innovative solutions that would make the taxpayers’ lives easier.

Mr Nami also implored governments at all levels to continue to give taxpayers value for their money whilst also urging taxpayers to trust in the government.

Recall that Business Post had recently reported that the Finance Bill 2022, once signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, will see the FIRS become Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).



