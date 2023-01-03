Former Deputy Governor Of Niger State, H.E Ahmed Musa, Dumps APC (Pix)

IBETO DUMPS APC!

Former Deputy Governor, Former Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, H.E Ahmed Musa Ibeto resigns from APC.

H.E. Ahmed Musa Ibeto is a member of the APC presidential campaign council and Secretary of the North Central Directorate of Mobilization of the Tinubu campaigns.

The PDP Campaign council Niger State welcomes this development and invites Hon. Ahmed Musa Ibeto to come back home and join the PDP in recovering Nigeria with PDP rescue team across the nation.

Sai Baba,

Director communications,

PDP Campaign Council,

Niger State.

3rd January, 2023.

