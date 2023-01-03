Former Governor Oyetola Arrives Osun State To A Rousing Welcome By Indigenes

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola is welcomed by supporters, party members and indigenes of his state after his post election loss vacation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9mf547ymh8

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: