A Twitter user, Sean kingsley has narrated how gambling as affected his life negatively, he also stated that he as finally turn to masquerade followers in his village

Sean kingsley started that he stopped having peace of mind since he started gambling.

Here is what he wrote

From the very first day I started betting,I stopped having peace of mind

Source: https://twitter.com/Kingsle61157425/status/1610568832527241216?t=akT8h6w1btX8DUpBVWwLaw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related