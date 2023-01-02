FRSC Confirms New Year’s Day Accident Claimed 7 Lives In Ogun

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

In what could pass for tragedy on New Year’s Day, no fewer than seven persons met their untimely death on Sunday while travelling along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Sixteen other passengers were confirmed to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus and Mack tanker a few meters from Gofamint.

The Toyota Hiace bus had registration number AKD 693 XW while the Mack tanker had GZA 215 XA.

The ghastly accident was confirmed by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar through the command’s spokesperson Florence Okpe.

The sector commander noted that the accident happened at 4:10 pm as a result of excessive speed on the part of the bus driver, whose name was not identified immediately.

He was believed to have lost control and rammed into the tanker from behind.

About 25 persons were involved in the accident comprising 17 male adults and eight female adults.

Out of these, 16 persons―10 male adults and six female adults―sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to FRSC, those who sustained injuries were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

The FRSC official, however, cautioned motorists against overspeeding, stressing that it kills faster than one could imagine. He equally admonished drivers to always take 15 to 30 minutes of rest after driving for at least four hours.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2023/01/01/frsc-confirms-new-years-day-accident-claimed-7-lives-in-ogun/

