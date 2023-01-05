G-5 Governors Rock Asoebi, Storm Oyo For Makinde’s Re-Election (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JaKDI8LXg0

G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have arrived Ibadan, Oyo state capital, for the flag off of the re-election rally of Seyi Makinde, the state governor.

Makinde is a member of the G-5 Governors who have vowed not to campaign for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar until the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu vacates his seat.

Other members of the group includes the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The governors arrived at the venue of the campaign flag-off at exactly 1 pm.

Speaking at the rally, Ikpeazu called on residents of the state to vote for Makinde, adding that what he would do in the next four years if elected will be more than what he has done before.



https://dailytrust.com/g-5-governors-storm-oyo-for-makindes-re-election/

