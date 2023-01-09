2023 Election: God Has No Business With Nigerian Thieving Politicians – Deji Adeyanju

Nigerian activist, Deji Adeyanju has condemned religious leaders who are calling on their members to vote along religious and ethnic lines, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Deji said Nigerians must reject the urge to vote for people for religious or ethnic purposes.

He wrote;

“Nigerians must reject the urge to vote for people along religious and ethnic lines. I condemn the remarks of the Islamic cleric in Kano calling on Muslims to vote Tinubu/Shettima by referring their ticket to that of a jihad.

His remarks are not different from that of pastors endorsing a candidate and saying he is God’s will for Nigeria. God has no business with Nigerian thieving politicians.”



https://twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1612389067399864321?t=77kH0P6zW1hUwebWdXH4Fg&s=19

