God Hasn’t Spoken On Nigeria’s Next President – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has hinted that God has not spoken to him yet on the winner of the next President of the country in the forthcoming 2023 polls.

The revered cleric made the claim on Saturday morning, January 7, during this month’s Holy Ghost Service tagged, “Wonderful” which was held at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

Adeboye added that members of RCCG and Nigerians at large should ensure their Permanent Voter Cards are handy and ready to be used to exercise their civic rights come February 25 presidential poll whether God specifies the winner before then or not.

“You may be saying the election is next month and He has not spoken until now. I advise that you get your PVCs ready.

“If He doesn’t speak before the elections, then be ready to vote as your spirit leads. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not,” he said.

Speaking to the congregation on other prophecies that might have been heard on the winner, Adeboye said it is important to listen to only the words of God and discard fake prophecies.

The RCCG leader further charged the congregation to ensure they live holy to hear when God speaks and to be ready to follow His directives so as not to be led astray by fake prophecies.



https://punchng.com/god-hasnt-spoken-on-nigerias-next-president-adeboye/

