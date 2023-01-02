Gov Adeleke’s Wife Showers Gifts On First Baby Of 2023 In Osun – (Photos)

Osun state has been presented gifts by the wife of Governor Ademola Adeleke, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke.

The baby, a male delivered at the State Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, at about 4.03a.m on Sunday morning (today) weighed 3.7kg at birth

Represented by her media aide, Mrs Adenike Adeleke, the governor’s wife, said she is passionate about the welfare of children and has come to present the gifts to encourage and support the baby’s parents in his care.

She admonished parents to take good care of their children and inculcate good cultural values in them saying the government of her husband is for the betterment of the people of the state, including children.

She said when the new government of her husband settles in, more gesture would be extended to children too in the scheme of their operations.

She, however, prayed for all parents on the admission at the hospital.

“I want to charge parents on the need to take good care of their children and instill in them good cultural behaviour for them to be a good ambassadors of the state.

Speaking with journalists about the baby, Nurse Bosede Temilde, the Asst. Chief Nursing Officer, said the baby (a boy) was delivered at about 4.03a.m on Sunday morning (today).

Temilade added that the baby was given birth to, through Cesarean Section (SC) after the mother had difficulty in birthing him naturally.

She said the baby weighed 3.7kg after birth and that the baby is healthy and that the baby and his mother were both doing fine.

Appreciating the wife of the governor, the baby’s mother, Mrs Kikelomo Olayinka, said it was God that saw her through the delivery and thanked Mrs Adeleke for the gift items.

Olayinka said she has promised to add one of the governor’s names to the name she will christen her son, and that she would be giving her son the name Adeleke.

CityMirrorNews reports that the gift items presented to the baby of the year included , baby diapers, baby soaps, cloths and N100,000 cash.

