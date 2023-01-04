Governor Soludo Condemns Killing Of Community Leader And Others In Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has condemned the alleged cult-related killings in Okpuno, Ifite and Obosi communities.

The President General of Obosi Community, Hon Ike Okolo, was gunned down by gunmen in his car on January 2, 2023.

One other person was also reportedly killed in Obosi community, with his face shattered, making identification difficult.

Five persons including a PDP leader were killed by suspected cultists in Ifite and Nodu Okpuno communities, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

In a press release by the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo decried the killings.

“The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to killings within the State as a consequence of cult-related war among rival cult groups in Okpuno, Ifite and Obosi communities,” the statement read.

“The State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has condemned the cult-related war among rival groups and subsequent killings in Obosi and Okpuno in Idemili North and Awka South Council Areas respectively.

“In Obosi, the President General of the Community, Hon. Ike Okolo was reportedly shot dead in a petrol station on Monday, 2nd January, 2022, by gunmen, while in Obi Maduka’s compound within Nodu town square, Nodu Okpuno, gunmen killed four people identified as Onyiebo Okoye, Kenechukwu Okeke, Jude Ebenezar and Obinna Maduka.

“Governor Soludo condemns these mindless killings in the strongest terms and has assured that the perpetrators will be apprehended and decisively dealt with, even if they have ran out of town. He stressed that they will be hunted down to face the full wrath of the law.

“This festive season, Anambra has enjoyed the best Christmas ever in decades as it was traffic-free with a new system of traffic control put in place by the government during the festive season with Anambra Youth Volunteers and the State traffic management agency working 24 hours at all the critical points to control traffic.

“Today, Monday, 2nd January that used to be observed as sit at home, witnessed massive outdoor activities, as the State bubbled with activities all over.

“Governor Soludo further reassured that the cult gangs that fought today will surely be tracked down and dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

“He called on Ndi Anambra to go about their normal duties and enjoy the season as the challenges are isolated cases that will be nipped in the bud soon.”

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2023/1/governor-soludo-condemns-killing-of-community-leader-and-others-in-anambra-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related