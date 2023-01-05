Gridlock In Ibadan As Akinjide, Oyelese And PDP Members Stage Walk For Atiku

2023: Group stages solidarity walk for Atiku in Oyo

People’s Democratic Party coalition under the auspices of National Mandate Group, Oyo state chapter, on Wednesday staged a ‘Freedom Walk For Atiku’ in Ibadan, Oyo state capital in support of Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 General elections.

The National Mandate Group, Oyo chapter which comprises Party Stalwarts, Youths, Women and mobilizers from across the state were seen on major streets in Ibadan metropolis marching with banners and campaigning for Atiku ahead of the February 25th Presidential Election.

On the streets to lead the Freedom Walk For Atiku were Former Minister of State for FCT, Hon. Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide; Elder Wole Oyelese, Former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alh. Azeem Gbolarumi, Former Deputy Governor, Oyo state, Engr. Jide Adeniji, Director Special Duty, PCC, Engr. Femi Babalola (Jogor), PDP members, Support Groups, Non indigenous groups, and National Mandate Group members.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, one of the conveners of the group, Hon. Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide, said, Atiku is a Pan-Nigerian and one who will lead Nigeria out of her current Socio-economic and political challenges.

“We will campaign for Atiku in Oyo on the basis of merit and on the basis of fidelity to our great party. There’s really no divide in the PDP. It is a fight for space. So, I don’t think the public should worry themselves because the day they make up, they’d be on Television smiling and back slapping and calling each other brother and you wonder why you wasted so much energy on it.

“Let us face what is of concern to 200 million Nigerians which is the Five Points agenda to recover and restore Nigeria which Atiku is proposing.”

“Our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar is promising to Unite Nigeria, secure the country, build a prosperous economy, restructure and devolve power to the federating units, education system that allows our people to compete nationally and globally and these are core issues that are of interest to the Nigerian People”.

You would recall that PDP has been enmeshed in internal political crisis since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar. Five of its governors, the G5 have been calling on the national chairman of the Party, Iyorchia Ayu to step aside following the emergence of Atiku who happens to be from the same Geopolitical zone with Ayu.

The governors describe Atiku’s candidacy and that of Ayu’s position as the Party’s chairman as grave injustice to southern Nigeria and governor Seyi Makinde who is one of the G5 governors was conspicuously absent from the Walk.

However, Jumoke Akinjide, while addressing members of the PDP during the Freedom Walk in Ibadan, stated that the PDP members in the state should ignore the visitors that will be coming to Oyo state tomorrow to poison the minds of the people against the party’s presidential candidate.

“Tomorrow, we will be having the Governor’s own rally and inauguration. All of us intend to be there as well, but I want to say something: If some of tomorrow’s visitors come and speak against PDP or Atiku, what are we going to say? No to their antics! We are brave people and we must demonstrate that tomorrow, ” he concluded.

