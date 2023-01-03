Gunmen Attack Ohakim’s Convoy, Kill Four Policemen

Fleeing gunmen on Monday attacked a convoy of a former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, and killed four of his police orderlies in the process.

Ohakim’s convoy was attacked at Oriagu in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state on Monday evening.

Ohakim who escaped by the whiskers had his backup vehicle bombed, leading to the death of the four policemen in his convoy.

Our correspondent gathered that Ohakim was with two of his children and was returning from a visit when the gunmen struck.

The source said, “his excellency was the main target but his driver was smart enough to beat them because they were driving to block him.

“Disappointed that their main target had escaped, they blocked his backup vehicle and burnt it. The four policemen with him burnt.”

Our correspondent gathered that a reinforcement came from Owerri, the state capital and escorted him to his house.

Ohakim who spoke to our correspondent was sober.



https://punchng.com/breaking-gunmen-attack-ohakims-convoy-kill-four-policemen/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1672689423

