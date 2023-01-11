Gunmen Kill Three Men And A Pregnant Woman In Anambra

Gunmen have killed four persons on Nzomiwu Street in Eziani community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community on Tuesday and started shooting into the air, thereby killing the victims – three males and a female, who was said to be pregnant.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained, but a source in the area said the gunmen immediately fled the scene after killing the victims.

The source said the armed men shot indiscriminately as bullets hit the four persons.

Confirming the attack in a press statement, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary.

Ikenga said, “Police/military operations have been intensified in Ihiala and its neighbouring town as operatives responded to a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday on Nzomiwu Street, Eziani, Ihiala, recovered lifeless bodies, three males and one female at the scene.

“Preliminary information revealed that the criminal elements armed with Ak47, started shooting indiscriminately and unprovoked, unfortunately, bullets hit four unarmed civilians. The bodies have been deposited in the morgue.”



https://punchng.com/gunmen-kill-four-in-anambra-police-intensify-patrol/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1673420235

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related