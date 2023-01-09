Gunmen Kill YPP Ward Chairman, Ifeanyi Desmond Uche In Imo (Photo)

Gunmen have killed the Young Progressives Party (YPP) chairman in Ibeme ward, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Ifeanyi Desmond Uche.

IGBERETV reports that Uche was gunned down in front of his family house in Ibeme at about 7:30am on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

IGBERETV learnt that the gunmen were hired by a man who came to settle a score with Ifeanyi over N100,000 debt. According to an eyewitness, the gunmen, suspected to be vigilante operatives, arrived in a Sienna and a Lexus 300.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Friday January 6, the State Chairman of YPP, Victor Diala, said:

“It happened. The young man was shot right in front of his house. The funny thing is that they took his body to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri (FMC) where they tagged it ‘unknown gunman’.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1436168/gunmen-kill-ypp-ward-chairman-imo-photo/

