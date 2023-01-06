Has Anyone Experienced This Kind Of Scam In Lagos? (Pictures)

I find it really complicated but my friend’s character is likely going to be stained, I’m also concerned about his emotional stability afterwards if there’s no proof of his innocence as at this point no one would believe him.

It was an old school group where we both belonged, I didn’t know him much back in school to vouch for his character but the incidence has thrown everyone in complex puzzle.

Yesterday, a hospital document surfaced in our old school WhatsApp soliciting for funds, stating that he has apendix and needs it removed, while some of our course mates sent money, some were skeptical and made further inquiries by calling the hospital, the hospital didn’t have any such person under admission, a call was placed to the sister who recieved same message of hospital documents and fund demand.

Later on, there was several intriguing aspect to the story but today our course mate resurfaced, at first we made conjectures that he was the one behind the heist but he said he was held against his will by some gang who did the hospital documents, forced him on a video call and used his phone to message his contacts and group with the fund soliciting broadcast.

I called him few minutes ago, he is stating that he is a victim and feeling disappointed that people believed he would do a thing like that and that it is his first time in Lagos.

I don’t really know what to believe but I wish to know if anyone ever had this sort of scam approach in Lagos. Could my course mate be innocent or a culprit?

