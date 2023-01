Body shaming is not limited to the female folks alone. This a misconception most people have. Guys are also body shamed.

For me I have a pointed kind of ear and I was body shamed about it. This is so bad that up till now I don’t like taking photos because of the way people has body shamed me.

We should be careful how we talk about body parts of people because it carries with it damages that takes time to heal.

