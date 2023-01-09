Have You Ever Gotten A Job Through A CV?

Gone are the days where HRs or Recruiters employ jobseekers based on their skills, expertise and competencies. We are in an era whereby most Nigerian jobs are based on recommendations, referrals, amongst others.

Mine was even before I graduated from school that I’ve been rolling out multiple CVs due to the fear of the unknown, and not a single feedback up until now. I really do not know maybe there’s something I’m just not doing right or is a Nigeria factor happening to everybody.

I would like fellow nairalanders to share their experiences.

