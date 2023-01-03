He Travelled To Brazil By Boat From Cape Verde (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKqE4S5Aeuw

When I arrived São Luis, Maranhão on December 6th, I met a Ibo, a Ugandan at the airport. He was returning from Africa.

He asked if I spoke English and that’s how our friendship began. He’s married with kids in Brazil.

We exchanged contacts and he later introduced me to Muctarr, who is from Sierra Leone.

I interviewed Muctarr, and he told about the crazy journey he took to make it to Brazil from Sierra Leone, and about the miracle that saved them from dying in the sea.

They ere about 25 Africans from different countries. He said there were like 3 Nigerians in the group.

He talked about how they were treated once they got to Brazil, and how the government helped to get them on their feet. He also talked about the Brazilians and what he likes about Brazil in general.

He gives advice to those thinking about making the same journey.

If you guys enjoy content like this, please subscribe to my channel, Abeg o!

