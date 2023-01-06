Hit-And-Run Driver Injures Policeman In Lagos (Graphic Photos)

A policeman has been injured after being run over by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday at Ilubinrin inward Simpson area of Lagos, IGBERETV reports.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency said that the incident resulted in a heavy traffic backlog towards the Third Mainland Bridge and that emergency responders had been called to attend to the injured policeman.

https://twitter.com/followlastma/status/1610889431325581312?t=BkOWu6vYNoLHqXTgs4-9eQ&s=19

Reacting to this, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Twitter wrote,

“35 mins and just 7 retweets. Flip this, let it be a police van involved in hit and run and watch the retweets increase exponentially.

“Same way the many daily good deeds of the police are shunned, giving the false impression it’s all about negativity and mediocrity.”

https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1610899183690473472?s=19

https://igberetvnews.com/1435859/hit-run-driver-injures-policeman-lagos-graphic-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related