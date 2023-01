Some hoodlums burnt down the Umuchu Police Station, along the Umuchu-Achina road, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday, IGBERETV reports.

It was gathered that the station was recently renovated by members of the Umuchu Improvement Union as it was destroyed during the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

No casualty was recorded.



