How Do I Get My Salary From My Employer?

A job that I percievd as a miracle job is turning out to be a nightmare. I got a job in Lagos last December as a web designer for the firm with a pay of 150k. The job was supposed to be hybrid but since I couldn’t afford relocation we agreed I work remotely pending when I will be able to relocate.

This is the end of fabuary and I haven’t received a dime, the man has simply refused to pay me and from his body language he’s not going to pay. I contacted the HR and she told me the man isn’t responding to her messsages or calls about the payment matter.

He has stopped viewing my messages on WhatsApp or taking my calls too. The guys that referred me mentioned something about him treating the predecessor same way and adviced I take it as employment fraud and walk away from the job.

The issue is I’ve put efforts and resources into the job and I cant just let go of 300K like that.

I’ve been borrowing to fuel my gen everyday to work and other expenses. My rent is expired and landlord had been on my neck to pay up. A lot of stuff is hinged on that money.

It’s been from one flimsy excuse to the other.

Please I need suggestions on how I can get my money from this man, I have my appointment letter and he’s a lawyer.

Mods please help me push to front page so I can get wider contributions