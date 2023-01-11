‘How Do I Tell My Fiancee That I Don’t Want Court Marriage?’

I’m in a very serious relationship which will likely lead to marriage before the middle of this year. she’s a good lady, very decent, God fearing and has a good Job. We both love each other so there’s no point waiting than to marry her. We’ve talked about it and she loves the idea. Also , i’ve met her family and her parent treated me kindly.

The issue is, we are both planning to relocate after marriage to any of the western countries, we are both credible financially and i’m very sure we won’t get denied but the stories i’ve heard about women changing after getting abroad makes me want to think twice about the court marriage. I would love to do every other marital right except court marriage.

How do i tell her politely without losing her? please i’ll appreciate your advise.

Thank you.

