How Far Can they Go ?

Reality is not Dream.

With the Reality on Ground.

Governor is just one Person, YES but they have Impact and Influence on the Voters in their state in one way or the other.

Remember Na Naija we dey, No Be America where Voters are Less Induced.. U know what I mean… Kudi, Ego, Owo Matter

What is your Take on this.

Be Real, No sentiments and die Hard Comments. Let’s be Sincere for Once.

I no Be Any Party Man ooo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related