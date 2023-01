As cost of food items have now significantly increased over the recent time, even , what pain me pass is that price of garri paint rubber now is almost #700 in some areas, same garri that is 100% locally made o.

let us share how do we control our eating habbit in the face of this effect.

As for me, I eat 2 times in a day, morning and evening . mostly, I drink garri as a support .

May God let this new year be better than 2022

