What a joy to make bread by yourself at home! In this well detailed step by step video on how to bake bread rolls at home, there’s a comparison between baking bread rolls with the pot and baking with the oven. This is a beginner friendly video on baking your first bread.

Ingredients:

All purpose flour (4 1/2 cups, 675 g)

Sugar (210g)

Warm milk (200ml)

Warm water (200ml)

Yeast (2 teaspoons)

Soft butter (50g)

Salt (1 teaspoon)

Egg

Oil for greasing the pan

Egg and warm milk for egg wash

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnHWDSHfw_A

