How To Know If Your Mother Is A Nigerian

1. When you say “Mummy, I am sorry! And she replies, sorry for yourself!” �
2. When you ask her where you should drop something and she says, ” drop it on my head.” ��
3. When she brings food wrapped in a nylon bag from a friend’s daughter wedding. ��
4. When you say “Mummy, I have fever and she replies you, why won’t you have fever when you press phone every night.” ��
5. When you say “Mummy I took 2nd in my class and she replies, so the person that took 1st has two heads abii??” ��
6. When she takes the DSTV remote to work just to punish you. ��
7. When you are watching TV with her and she sleeps off and still doesn’t want you to change the Channel.��
8. When you tell her you are going to a friends place to play and she asks, “when last did that friend come here to play with you?” ���
10. When she tells you, “if I hear peeem, you will hear weeen.” ��
11. When she touches hot pot comfortablely without a cloth or paper. ��
12. When she tells you, “I didn’t kill my mother, so you will not kill me!” ��
13. When she calls you from your room upstairs and then sends you back upstairs to bring her purse. ��
14. When you ask her to refund the money she borrowed and she tells you, “All the food you have been eating in the house nko?”
*Our Mothers are wonderful…*
I ❤ My Mom! *(Hmmm.)
Love your Mom..“`