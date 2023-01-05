How To Know If Your Mother Is A Nigerian

1. When you say “Mummy, I am sorry! And she replies, sorry for yourself!” �

2. When you ask her where you should drop something and she says, ” drop it on my head.” ��

3. When she brings food wrapped in a nylon bag from a friend’s daughter wedding. ��

4. When you say “Mummy, I have fever and she replies you, why won’t you have fever when you press phone every night.” ��

5. When you say “Mummy I took 2nd in my class and she replies, so the person that took 1st has two heads abii??” ��

6. When she takes the DSTV remote to work just to punish you. ��

7. When you are watching TV with her and she sleeps off and still doesn’t want you to change the Channel.��

8. When you tell her you are going to a friends place to play and she asks, “when last did that friend come here to play with you?” ���

10. When she tells you, “if I hear peeem, you will hear weeen.” ��

11. When she touches hot pot comfortablely without a cloth or paper. ��

12. When she tells you, “I didn’t kill my mother, so you will not kill me!” ��

13. When she calls you from your room upstairs and then sends you back upstairs to bring her purse. ��

14. When you ask her to refund the money she borrowed and she tells you, “All the food you have been eating in the house nko?”

*Our Mothers are wonderful…*

I ❤ My Mom! *(Hmmm.)

Love your Mom..“`

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related