How Would You Express Your Displeasure To Your Wife?

Scenario:

You have a good marriage, you pamper and take care of your wife, family and responsibilities.

On this particular day, your wife wanted to travel for an event, you asked her not to go for this particular event, kindly note, she is very social and travels a lot, you allow her, give her the freedom she needs.

Now, she ignored you and travelled, what can you do to express your displeasure, get her to apologise and avoid a repetition of such?

Creative solutions asides sex or money should be proferred

Married men and women only*

To the women, if you were the woman in this scenario, what can your husband do to get you to apologise and make you not repeat such?

