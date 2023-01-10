Hugo Lloris Announces Retirement From International Football (Photos)

Lloris: World Cup winner, UEFA Nations League winner, 145 games, 4x World Cup (2x World Cup finalist), and Euro 2016 finalist.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has confirmed his retirement from international duty.

The 36-year-old captained Les Bleus at the World Cup in Qatar, playing every minute of the knockout stages and becoming the team’s record appearance-maker en route to falling to Argentina in the final.

Now, with 145 caps to his name, Lloris has chosen to walk away from his national team.

“It’s not easy to announce, but after 14 years defending the shirt which I wore with great pleasure, pride, duty and a sense of responsibility, I believe I have reached the end,” Lloris told L’Equipe. “I have decided to end my international career, with the feeling of having given everything.

“And I think it’s important to announce it now, before the start of the qualifying for the Euros, out of respect for the coach and the players, to let them start again.

“I’ve been reflecting on this since the end of the World Cup. There was something deep inside me for a few months, which grew during the whole competition and which led me to make this choice.

“What pushed me in recent months was the World Cup, the appearance record, because when you have the opportunity to break such a record, you have to seize this chance, as well as defending our title as world champion. What kept me going was the idea of living one last adventure, with my teammates, with the coach, with the staff, by pushing our limits.

“There comes a time when you have to know when to hand it over. I don’t want to make the team my own. I’ve always said and repeated that the France team doesn’t belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that’s the case. I think the team is ready to continue. There is also a goalkeeper who is already [Mike Maignan], and, for me, I need time for me, my family and my children.

“Having been the goalkeeper of the France team for 14 seasons is an honour, but it’s exhausting as well, mentally. I hope that freeing up some time will allow me to continue playing at the highest level for several years and that I will stay fresh.”

Lloris made his debut for Les Bleus in 2008 and enjoyed a successful international career, winning the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League.



