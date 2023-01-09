A 49-year-old, Lawrence Itakpe, has been arraigned before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly killing his wife, Rebecca, at their house in the Ajah area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect and the deceased, who were married for 11 years with two kids, had an argument over sachet water.

In the process, the suspect rushed into the kitchen and returned with a kitchen knife, with which he allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times in the chest and neck.

A security guard was reported to have knocked on the couple’s door while the argument was on, but the defendant allegedly refused to open the door.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Haruna Magaji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 5, 2022.

Lawrence was arraigned on one count of murder.

The charge read, “That you, Lawrence Itakpe, on December 5, 2022, around 5pm at 50, Abimbola Street, Seaside Estate, Badore Ajah, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully slaughter one Rebecca Itakpe, aged 47, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Magaji asked the court to remand the defendant in custody for 30 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Granting the request, the presiding Chief Magistrate, O.Y. Adefope, adjourned the case till January 31, 2023.

Source: https://punchng.com/husband-remanded-for-killing-wife-over-sachet-water/

