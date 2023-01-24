Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the forthcoming elections, has assured of his determination to fight insecurity and reopen the country’s borders if elected

Speaking in Katsina State on Monday in continuation of his campaign for the presidency, the Labour Party presidential candidate believed that bad governance and insecurity had caused extreme hardship and abject poverty among Nigerians.

According to him, “I will build a new Nigeria for all, and boost the socio-economic activities of Katsina State and the nation in general.”

Peter Obi explained that himself and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, have chosen to build a new Nigeria where security will be number one, assuring that with security, the borders will be opened for better business.

He opined that for him to fight poverty, security has to be restored and the borders opened.

Obi begged Nigerians to come out and vote for the Labour Party to ensure total restoration in the country.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/I-am-determined-to-fight-insecurity-reopen-borders-Peter-Obi

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related