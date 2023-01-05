I Am First Female Chief In My Hometown, People Make Culture – Chimamanda Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has advocated for a culture that celebrates men and women alike, IGBERETV reports.

The celebrated writer who was recently made a Chief in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State, and given the title of “Odeluwa” said this on Instagram while sharing a video from her conferment ceremony.

She wrote:

“I am so grateful to my people of Abba in Anambra State for their warmth and love, for their enthusiastic support. And to Igwe L.N. Ezeh, who has always valued education, for giving me the title of “Odeluwa” — ‘the one who writes for the world.’ (My father received the title of “Odelora” — ‘the one who writes for the community” and the symbolism means very much to me.)

“I am the first woman in my hometown to be made a chief, and it makes me happy to know that more women will follow. Culture does not make people, people make culture. Cultures thrive when they best serve and reflect the people. Ours must become a culture that celebrates achievement, whether it comes from a man or a woman.

“It was a day filled with joyful moments but the highlight for me was the sight of many children on the dusty road, laughing and waving and shouting ‘Odeluwa!’ Amongst them, I hope, were little girls with their hearts full of dreams who feel encouraged to keep trying, to keep going.”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cm_88ehossM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

