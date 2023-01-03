I Am Happy For Legacy We Have Entrenched In Abia – Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State says he is satisfied with the legacy of peace and harmony his administration has entrenched in the State which he said has given rise to the colourful celebrations, busy streets, while public places are swamped with an unprecedented influx of people from all over.

The governor in his new year message on Sunday said the peace and tranquility in Abia State is not a fluke or a by-the-way occurrence but a product of a deliberate State policy.

“Policy of justice and equity to all tendencies. Policy of accommodation and civility. Policy of mutual love and understanding. Policy of political tolerance and accommodation. Policy of nobody’s ambition is worth the peace of Abia State.

“After almost 8 years, I make bold to state that my greatest achievement as Governor is the fostering of an atmosphere of peace and unity in Abia State which has enabled tremendous developments across sectors”, the governor said.

While stating that Abia is easily the most peaceful State in the South East and one of the most peaceful states in the whole Federation, Governor Ikpeazu thanked all the stakeholders, especially the security agencies and their personnel, who have played enormous roles to keep the peace in Abia State.

He also thanked Abians across every strata for being peaceful and law-abiding.

“We will work until our last day in office to continue to maintain the peace in the state. Above all, we are grateful to God as a people. As is inevitable, our second 4-year tenure will wind to an end on May 29 this year when I shall be handing over to the next elected Governor of Abia State. I however hasten to remind us all that Government is a continuum. It is a relay where you pass the baton to the next racer after you complete your own circle. I shall be completing my circle on May 29, 2023, and will –God keeping us alive – hand over to my successor.

“I am proud of the State I will be handing over to my successor. I state unequivocally that I will be handing over an Abia State far better than the one I met across diverse parameters.

“I state without reservation that our administration has made the most investment in critical infrastructure since the creation of Abia State. From roads to hospitals, schools to public buildings and other critical segments, we have definitely made indelible marks.

“Our administration is bequeathing the first fly-over in Abia State at Osisioma. Our administration has built the highest number of roads in Abia State since inception. To date, we have completed more than 160 roads and counting.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/im-happy-for-legacy-we-have-entrenched-in-abia-ikpeazu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related