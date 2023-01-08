“I Am Thinking Of Selling My Soul To The Devil” – Nigerian Woman (Pix)

“I am thinking of selling my soul to the devil. These challenges I’m facing are more than enough” – Young Nigerian woman says.

A young Nigerian woman, who identified herself as Ngozi Blessing has left a disturbing post on Facebook.

In The Post made on a Christian Facebook group, As Sighted By NaijaCover on Saturday, January 7, 2023, Ngozi said she is going through challenges and thinking of selling her soul to the devil.

“Am thinking of selling my soul to the devil. These challenges I am facing are more than enough.” She Wrote.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians in the group have rallied around her, offering words of encouragement.

See Photos And Reactions As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

