I Did My Best For Nigeria – Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), said he had done his best to serve Nigeria.[/b]He also prayed that his successor would continue the journey of making Nigeria one of the world’s leading countries by 2100.

[b]“I welcome and accept both the accolades and criticisms in equal measure, secure in the conviction that I did my best to serve our dear country Nigeria and I pray that the next President will also pick up the baton and continue the race to make Nigeria one of the leading countries of the world by the end of this century,” Buhari said in his New Year message on Saturday.

He also appealed to Nigerians to avoid being used by some politicians to foil smooth elections. Rather, he said every citizen must participate in ways that ensure free and fair elections.

Buhari said, “We, as Nigerians, must also take responsibility to ensure we participate in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the polls.

“We must also resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections. We, as government will ensure such activities are met with the full force of the law.”

The President also promised that the collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians would be fulfilled even in the twilight moments of his watch.

https://punchng.com/i-did-my-best-for-nigeria-says-buhari/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related