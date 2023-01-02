I Didn’t Want To Die – Teni Explains Reason For Her Weight Loss

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata (a.k.a. Teni) has explained the reason behind her dramatic weight loss, IGBERETV reports.

In December, 2022, Teni surprised her fans when she shared photos of her weight loss. The plus-size singer revealed that she lost 75 pounds without surgery.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, she shared a video with a song she composed, showing her weight loss journey, and explaining reason for her weight loss.

In the video, ‘Uyo meyo’ crooner said she feared for her health. Teni said she didn’t want to die.

She said;

“I realised you only have one life. Me, I don’t want to die. If you need inspiration, look at me.

“Impossible is nothing!! Happy new year 23.”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cm3ylCiBGPM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related