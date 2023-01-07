“I Have Had 2 Abortions” – BBNaija’s Phyna Reveals On Twitter, Deletes Tweet Later

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna has admitted to having 2 abortions, IGBERETV reports.

She made this known while engaging is a Twitter spat with a fan of former BBNaija housemates.

It began when Phyna asked her followers to gist her what’s happening in the comment section.

A follower then told her that her co-star Beauty is her “mama”.

Phyna responded, “Happy Mother’s Day to una.”

The follower told Phyna that she cant say the same for her because she is an “abortionist”.

Phyna then hit back, writing:

“Yes, I have had 2 abortions.”

Then, throwing shade, she added, “But I don’t do sugar daddies and force small small boys to sleep with me and hoeing around with disease at least I’m not barren due to drugs.”



https://twitter.com/unusualphyna/status/1611335409849491456?t=XKdsND7AMh74WaJigfmP_w&s=19

Few hours after the clash, Phyna deleted the tweet she admitted to having abortions.

https://igberetvnews.com/1436008/2-abortions-bbnaijas-phyna-reveals-twitter-deletes-tweet-later/

