I Have Never Seen A Political Gathering Like Kano APC Rally – Shettima (Pics, Video)

Senator Kashim Shettima, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s running mate says he’s never seen a political gathering like Kano APC Presidential Campaign rally- Bashir Ahmad

https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1610658039333363712

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1uxUKNt-uc

