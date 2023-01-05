I Held No Meeting With Wike In Port Harcourt – Ayu

Press Statement

January 4 2023

Ayu Did Not Meet Wike In Port Harcourt Today.

The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, denies that he met the River’s State Governor, HE Nyesom Wike today in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, or anywhere else in Nigeria today.

Dr. Ayu states clearly that:

1. He never travelled to Port Harcourt and

2. He has not set eyes on Gov. Wike lately.

The photograph trending on the social media is an old one. The story accompanying it is, therefore, false and mischievous.

He also adds, for the purpose of factual accuracy, that he is in no way embattled.

The National Chairman is, rather, enjoying the New Year Break with his family.

The general public and, especially the PDP Family, is advised to ignore the story and focus on the historic task ahead of the party next month.

Simon Imobo-Tswam

Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Media and Communications.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related