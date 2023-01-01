I Never Knew I Had So Much Endurance In Me – Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy

Actress and second wife of actor Yul Edochie, Judy, said she learnt great lessons in the year 2022, IGBERETV reports.
She stated this in a post shared on her Instagram handle while marking her birthday on December 31, 2022.
She wrote;
”I learnt a great deal of lessons this year..
I never knew I had so much endurance in me until endurance became the only option….
God really showed me that I’m one of his strongest creations …
:
My life is a miracle….
So many things left unsaid…
People assuming the worst and running with it…
Some bloggers ganging up against me to dim my light and tarnish my image…
:
But God is still God….
Me still standing tall with God and letting nothing or nobody stand in my way.
:
Everything about me is a testimony…
God’s protection is ever surrounding me…
I have absolutely nothing to be afraid of…
:
Happy beautiful birthday to me again!!!
It’s still my day..
:
And a happy birthday to all my birthday mates…
We rock.
:
Thank you guys for all the love your showering on me!!! I don’t take it for granted!!!
Love you guys more.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm1gL4GNMRX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link