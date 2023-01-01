I Never Knew I Had So Much Endurance In Me – Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy

Actress and second wife of actor Yul Edochie, Judy, said she learnt great lessons in the year 2022, IGBERETV reports.

She stated this in a post shared on her Instagram handle while marking her birthday on December 31, 2022.

She wrote;

”I learnt a great deal of lessons this year..

I never knew I had so much endurance in me until endurance became the only option….

God really showed me that I’m one of his strongest creations …

:

My life is a miracle….

So many things left unsaid…

People assuming the worst and running with it…

Some bloggers ganging up against me to dim my light and tarnish my image…

:

But God is still God….

Me still standing tall with God and letting nothing or nobody stand in my way.

:

Everything about me is a testimony…

God’s protection is ever surrounding me…

I have absolutely nothing to be afraid of…

:

Happy beautiful birthday to me again!!!

It’s still my day..

:

And a happy birthday to all my birthday mates…

We rock.

:

Thank you guys for all the love your showering on me!!! I don’t take it for granted!!!

Love you guys more.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm1gL4GNMRX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

